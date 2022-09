Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Tirumala and offers prayers

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. Ambani reached Tirumala on Friday morning and participated in the Abhishekam Seva.



After darshan, Vedic scholars blessed him in Ranganayakula mandapam and temple authorities presented Swami's Tirthaprasadams to the Ambani.



Later, he spoke to media and said that he had prayed lord to give his blessings to everyone and opined that he is very happy to take darshans. TTD EO Dharma Reddy welcomed Mukesh Ambani who reached the temple earlier and made arrangements for darshans.

On this occasion, Mukesh Ambani handed over a DD of Rs. 1.5 crore donation to TTD EO Dharma Reddy.