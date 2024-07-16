Relief for farmers as state gets excess rain in most parts

Vijayawada: Farmers who are desperately waiting for rainfall in the state have finally got some respite in the first two weeks of July as most of the districts received excess and large excess rains.

Farmers are eagerly waiting for the rains this kharif season to begin agricultural activities due to poor water storage levels in reservoirs like Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and other major reservoirs in the state.

All eight districts in Rayalaseema region got large excess rainfall from July 1 to 14. The average rainfall for 14 days in Rayalaseema region is 72.3 mm. The Rayalaseema districts got 160 mm rainfall in the first two weeks.

Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati and YSR districts got large excess rainfall giving some relief to the farmers. Last year, the state suffered long dry spell conditions followed by horrible summer this year. Against this backdrop, the farmers are waiting for heavy rains and inflows into reservoirs to meet the requirements for cultivation.

Coastal districts received 144 mm rain fall this year so far as against 109 mm normal rainfall. Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Kakinada, Palnadu and Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts got the excess rainfall.

Guntur, NTR, Nellore and West Godavari districts received the large excess rains. Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts received normal rainfall.

West Godavari district got the highest rainfall of 220 mm followed by NTR district with 212 mm rainfall.

Parvathipuram Manyam district got 205 mm rainfall and Kakinada district 209 mm in the first two weeks of July. Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Vizianagaram districts received more than 150 mm rainfall. The rainfall will be useful to the farmers to begin the kharif season.

On the other hand, Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, on Monday forecast heavy rains for three days in isolated areas in Andhra Pradesh from July 17 to 19. It forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places in the state on July 16.

According to Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is likely at Isolated places in the state for three days from July 17 to 19. Strong surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in the state.