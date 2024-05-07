Relief from Scorching Heat as Rains Expected in Telangana and AP

Residents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect some relief from the sweltering heat as the Meteorological Center in Hyderabad predicts rains with gusty winds for the next three days. Temperatures are expected to decrease by 3 to 4 degrees in all districts, with maximum temperatures not exceeding 42 degrees.

On Tuesday, heavy rains are expected in districts such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, while moderate rains are forecasted in several other districts. Similar weather conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, parts of Hyderabad have already experienced rainfall on Tuesday, bringing a much-needed drop in temperatures. The Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning for thunder, lightning, and thundershowers in various parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days, due to the influence of Droni extending from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rains are expected in districts like Manyam, Eluru, Nellore, and Kadapa, with light to moderate showers in other areas. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour are also expected. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures and stay updated on weather alerts during this period.