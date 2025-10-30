Relief measures taken up in an accelerated mode in flood-hit areas

Visakhapatnam: Fall entrees are getting cleared, clogged drains are getting streamlined, stagnated water is being pumped out as department officials intensify the relief measures after cyclone Montha.

The authorities swung into action to repair the damaged drainages, roads and remove uprooted trees that fell in various localities.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad issued instructions to the district officials, special officers, zonal and revenue officers on the steps to be taken after the cyclone. To bring normalcy back to the district, the zonal officers focused on sanitation, chlorination of water sources, filling up potholes and restoration of repair works where landslides occurred.

The GVMC control room received 229 complaints in the past two days. So far, the GVMC cleared 160 uprooted trees, damaged electric poles and underground drainage lines were cleared on a war-footing. Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao visited various cyclone-hit areas and directed the officials concerned to take up relief measures in an accelerated mode.

As a safety measure, the District Collector declared a holiday for schools (till Class X) on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, a few boats tumbled at the fishing harbour due to the cyclone. After examining the area, south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav brought the issues of the constituency to the officials notice and assured the people that normalcy will be restored soon.

In the meantime, the officials are readying data of cyclone losses and houses that were completely and partially damaged. District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed the officials to prepare crop, livestock and boat damage estimates. He said that the damaged buildings of Panchayat Raj, R&B, minor irrigation and schools along with roads should be identified and assessed and steps should be taken to provide compensation to the homeless persons and fishermen who lost their livelihood due to the cyclone.

The government will provide 25-kg of rice, a kg of dal, one litre of cooking oil, a kilo of onions, and one kg potatoes to those affected by the cyclone. Similarly,50-kg of rice to the families of fishermen who lost their livelihood due to the cyclone.

The government would give Rs.1,000 per person to those who have come to the relief centres, and a family would receive a maximum of Rs.3,000 each.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan mentioned that a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the district on Thursday as cyclone rehabilitation centres have been facilitated in educational institutions.