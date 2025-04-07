Live
Religious fervour marks Rama Navami celebration
Sri Sitaramula Kalyanam performed at several temples
VIJAYAWADA: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated in a grand manner in Vijayawada on Sunday. Sri Sitaramulavari Kalyanam was performed by the priests at the Ramalayamas in different parts of the city.
At the Besant Road Ramalayam, the temple trustee V Ramakrishna Raju supervised the arrangements and Kalyanam and priest Oruganti Sai Kumara Sarma and others performed the Seetaramulavari Kalyanam.
Several hundred devotees visited the temple in Besant Road and performed special puja. Besides, the celestial wedding was held at the Ramalayam in Satyanarayanapuram, Kodanda Rama temple at Patamata, Sai Baba temple at Prasadampadu, Rama Mandiram on Eluru road and also at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam. The organisers made special arrangements and the temples were decorated with flowers and fruits. Celestial weddings were also performed in many parts of NTR and Krishna districts.