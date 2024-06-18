Removed PG teachers seek reinstatement

Undavalli: The post-graduate teachers (PGTs) who were removed from service by the previous government appealed to minister for education Nara Lokesh to reinstate them in the posts. In an appeal to the minister, the teachers lamented that former minister Botcha Satyanarayana and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy demanded money to reinstate them.

The PGTs recalled that the TDP government appointed them as teachers and Satyanarayana and Ramakrishna Reddy removed them and demanded bribes to reinstate them. They said that they were appointed with a salary of Rs 12,000 and worked for five years. Once the salary was increased to Rs 26,000, they were removed from service. The services of those who paid money were regularised. They recalled that special chief secretary Praveen Prakash also ridiculed them when they approached him.

The YSRCP government did not care when the judiciary pointed out that their removal was unjust. They recalled that the court delivered the judgment that the teachers who were removed from service in December should be reinstated.

Lokesh assured them that their problem would be solved soon. The non-teaching staff of Acharya Nagarjuna University submitted a memorandum to Minister Nara Lokesh to implement the superannuation age of 62 years to them also.

The parents committee of Nukalapet Urdu school appealed to the minister to introduce students to study up to 9th class in the school.