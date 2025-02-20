Renovated Madanapalle Sub-Collector Office inaugurated

Madanapalle (Annamayya district) : The renovated Sub-Collector’s Office in Madanapalle was inaugurated on Wednesday by State Government’s Special Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia. Speaking at the event, Sisodia expressed his satisfaction with the restoration of the office, which had suffered extensive damage in a fire last July. He commended Madanapalle Sub-Collector Megha Swaroop for her efforts in overseeing the reconstruction.

The fire destroyed around 2,000 important files, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Sisodia revealed that two Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and several staff members had already been arrested in connection with the case. Reflecting on his visit to the site after the fire, Sisodia noted that he had personally received 484 petitions, with nearly 80 per cent already resolved.

He assured that the remaining cases would be addressed soon. Addressing concerns over staffing shortages, he announced that direct recruitment for deputy tahsildar posts would take place shortly. He also acknowledged a pending High Court case related to promotions and expressed hope for a swift resolution. Later, he engaged with visitors and accepted petitions from the public.

Annamayya district Collector Sridhar Chamakuri, present at the ceremony, expressed gratitude to Sisodia for attending the reopening and described the office’s revival as a positive step forward.

The event was attended by Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Madanapalle Sub-Collector Megha Swaroop, office staff, tahsildars from various mandals, and other officials.