Renowned photographer from Vizag receives honorary fellowship

Visakhapatnam: Renowned professional photographer from Visakhapatnam BK Agrawal has been conferred with the honorary fellowship of the Image Colleague Society International (ICS), USA, a prestigious global organisation dedicated to the advancement of photography.

This distinguished honour was bestowed upon Agrawal in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of photography and his dedication in promoting art at both national and international levels. The fellowship is one of the highest accolades awarded by the ICS, celebrating excellence, creativity, and lifelong commitment to the photographic arts.

On receiving the honour, Mr. Agrawal expressed his gratitude to the ICS International, mentors, colleagues, and wellwishers who supported him throughout his journey.

The recognition stands as an inspiration for photographers and artists countrywide, reaffirming the role of photography as a powerful medium of expression, documentation, and creativity. The Image Colleague Society International (USA) is a globally respected organisation that fostersphotographic excellence by recognising and encouraging photographers across the world through distinctions, education, and fellowship.