Republic Day parade rehearsal conducted in Vijayawada

: Inspector General of AP Special Police (APSP) Shankara Brata Bagchi, Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu attended the rehearsal with commentary for the forthcoming 72nd Republic Day Parade at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Friday.

Several officials from the Police, General Administration, Revenue and other departments attended the advanced security liaison meeting.

IG Bagchi suggested tight security arrangements with CCTV cameras in place in the stadium.

Police Commissioner Srinivasulu instructed the officials not to recur the mistakes that took place last year. All the invitees including the guests and people's representatives should be in their seats before 8.30 am. He said that the tableaus presented by various departments should comprise minimum number of personnel and the list of the personnel should be handed over to the police in advance. He wanted foolproof arrangements in the public address system.

Referring to the programme, he said that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will hoist the Tricolour at 9 am at the stadium and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Justice of AP High Court Arup Kumar Goswami, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, the Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other officials would attend.

Deputy Commissioner of police Harsha Vardhan said that special parking arrangements are made for the visiting dignitaries. The schools buses which bring students would be parked at Bishop Azaraiah school, Siddhartha Public School, Government quarters and PWD Grounds, and the vehicles of All India Officers would be parked at Police Parade Grounds.

Joint Collector K Mohan Kumar, Security OSD Sasidhar Reddy, CM Security Officer Appala Naidu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Udaya Rani, ACPs, Director (Protocol) Balasubrahmanya Reddy and others were present.