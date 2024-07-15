Live
Research Project: PVKK Engineering College gets AICTE grant
Anantapur: The Research and Development Department (R&D) wing and Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering of PVKK Engineering College...
Anantapur: The Research and Development Department (R&D) wing and Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering of PVKK Engineering College jointly proposed to take up a research project on ‘Electric vehicle technology’ for the academic year 2024-25. AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) has approved this research project under the ATAL Basic Faculty Development Programme (FDP).
The AICTE provided a grant of Rs 3.5 lakh to the Research and Development wing and EEE department of PVKK Engineering College for the research project.
Chairman of the College Dr Palle Kishore said that when a few thousand colleges across the country sent proposals for AICTE grant, only 350 colleges were approved.
Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, Principal of the college, said that this grant has become an incentive for more great researches and innovations to be carried out under the auspices of PVKK R&D in the future.
R & D Dean Dr K C Kullayappa, Atal FDP convener G Srinivasan, co-convenors Dr B Hari Prasad and Anand Dampela, college treasurer Palle Sindhura, proprietorship representative Srikanth Reddy, college Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, Vice-Principal Dr Deepti Jordana and others congratulated the R & D and EEE teams on the occasion.