Research scholars’ summit held at SRM-AP
Neerukonda (Guntur district): Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy participated in the first Research Scholars’ Summit organised at SRM-AP in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh here on Sunday.
The event was organised to reinforce research within academic circles and herald a new phase of learning. Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Prof Korukonda Babji, Director-School of Planning and Architecture Prof Ramesh Srikonda, Dr M Balakrishnan from IIT, Delhi, along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, the Deans, the faculty and the students attended the summit.
Speaking at the event, Hemachandra Reddy emphasised the very idea of a platform such as this is to promote multidisciplinary collaborative research.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Arora said, “We live in a world of collaborations, and a summit like this gives an opportunity to interact, establish partnerships and forge scholarly excellence.”
Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean (Research) highlighted the participation of 150 PhD scholars from diverse institutions. The summit showcased presentations from doctoral scholars, encompassing 60 poster presentations and 90 oral presentations, organised across 8 thematic areas.