Reservoirs in Vizianagaram district receive copious inflows

Vizianagaram: The recent rains have raised the water levels in water bodies in the district. Water tanks and agriculture wells are filled with water and the tube wells have recharged.



Reservoirs in the district are getting huge inflows due to continuous rains for the past four days. As a precautionary measure, water resource department officials are releasing floodwater lifting gates to protect the project. Thotapalli reservoir , Vengalaraya Sagar , Pedankalam, Peddagedda and Vattigedda reservoirs are receiving floodwaters.

Water is likely to be released from Tatipudi reservoir on Friday and the people downstream were alerted.

The incessant rains for the last one week filled the projects which saw a dip in water levels due to insufficient rain in August and September. Paddy farmers who completed transplantation were waiting for rain before their prayers were answered in October second week.

The full reservoir level of Thotapalli reservoir is 105 ft and as of now it is 104 ft. The inflow into the reservoir is 6,386 cusecs and 4,800 cusecs of water is being let off into River Nagavali by lifting four gates.

Water level in Pedankalam project is at 80.40 ft as against its full level of 80.60 ft. Peddagedda project also has been releasing 2,250 cusecs of water whereas it is receiving 2,400 cusecs of water. As much as 3,800 cusecs of water is beign discharged from Vengalarayasagar which is receiving 3,000 cusecs.

The irrigation officials are expecting increased inflows into these projects in the next few days as the catchment areas in Odisha are receiving bountiful rains. The reservoirs would be completely filled and the farmers would get enough water even after ending of rain season. K Narayana Rao, a farmer of Thotapalli village, said they were getting enough water from right canal and expressed confident that the khariff season would fetch good yield.