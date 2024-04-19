Residents of Nallacheruvu Mandal Welcome Kandikunta Venkataprasad During Election Campaign

Residents of Nallacheruvu Mandal in Kadiri Constituency gave a warm and unprecedented welcome to Mr. Kandikunta Venkataprasad, the joint candidate for Janasena, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Telugu Desam Party during the ongoing election campaign. Mr. Venkataprasad conducted a successful campaign in various areas of the constituency, including P. Kottapalli, Chautan Pally, Harijanavada, Ratnalapalli, and Allugundu.

During his campaign, Mr. Venkataprasad criticized the current Chief Minister Jagan Reddy for not addressing the issues faced by the people and hiding behind the curtains. He expressed confidence that the alliance of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and Bharatiya Janata Party will win in the upcoming elections and bring about a new chapter in the state's governance.

Women, farmers, workers, unemployed individuals, and students greeted Mr. Venkataprasad with aartis at every step of his campaign, showing strong support for the alliance candidate. Leaders and activists from Janasena party, Telugu Desam Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party also joined in large numbers to support Mr. Venkataprasad during his campaign in Nallacheruvu Mandal.

The enthusiastic response from the residents of Nallacheruvu Mandal reflects the growing support for the alliance candidate.