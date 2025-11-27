Resolve re-survey issues promptly: Joint collector

Nandyal: Joint Collector of Nandyal district, Kolla Batthula Karthik on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure that all pending issues related to the re-survey process are resolved without delay. He stated that the re-survey works must be closely monitored by Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Tahsildars to prevent discrepancies and ensure transparency.

The Joint Collector conducted a Grama Sabha at Jillalla village in Gospadu mandal to address concerns raised by farmers regarding land re-survey issues.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that several farmers in Jillalla village had received Joint LPMs during the 2023–24 re-survey process, and discrepancies were identified in land measurements, including cases where land belonging to one person was incorrectly allocated to another. The Joint Collector directed RDOs, Tahsildars, and surveyors to work in coordination to rectify such issues.

He stressed that a comprehensive survey is essential for the permanent resolution of land disputes and must be carried out with accuracy and accountability.

Any concerns encountered during the process should be immediately brought to the attention of authorities to ensure timely solutions.

If the re-survey is not executed properly, he warned, it may have to be repeated, leading to additional complications and delays.

During the sabha, the Joint Collector interacted with individual farmers, listened to their grievances, and assured them that corrective measures would be taken.

He instructed officials to prepare a detailed report listing the number of farmers affected by survey-related issues in Jillalla village and submit it promptly.

He also held a review meeting with department officials to discuss essential action points and provide guidance on the efficient completion of re-survey activities.