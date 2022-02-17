Retain Rapur, Kaluvoya mandals in Nellore

Nellore: YSR Congress leaders staged a relay hunger protest in Rapur on Thursday against unilateral decision of district reorganisation. They demanded not to merge Rapur, Kaluvoya and Sydapuram mandals with the proposed Sri Balaji district separating from Nellore. MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited the protesting leaders and expressed his solidarity.

Anam said the merging of key areas of Venkatagiri constituency into Sri Balaji district would create problems.

He said there has been no decision on sharing of waters of Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs. It seems the administration had not followed directions of Chief Minister properly while reorganising the district, he said.

When the officials considered parliament segment as a geographical zone for formation of new district, he asked why they had excluded Sarvepalli? Officials have to respond on why they are not considering the request of retaining Rapur, Kaluvoya and Sydapuram mandals in Nellore district, he said. Water sharing problems of Nagarjuna Sagar would again arise when the division was not done properly. Officials have not prepared plans for water sharing between the two districts, he pointed out.

He reminded that Chief Minister appealed to convey their objections on the process and suggested the officials to consider if there are merits. He said they would explain sentiments of the constituency to the CM for a positive response on the issue. He informed that he earlier had achieved Kandaleru reservoir taking up relay hunger strike for 11 days.