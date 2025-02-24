Retired bank employees demand pension updation

Vijayawada: The State Bank of Hyderabad Retired Employees’ Association (SBHREA) general secretary and AIBPARC national vice-president K Rohini Rao has elaborately touched on all the problems faced by eSBH and other eAB retirees, and how they struggled to serve the retirees.

She was addressing the meeting organised by the AP unit of SBHREA here on Saturday. The meeting was organised for the first time after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. All India Bank Pensioners’ And Retirees’ Confederation (AIBPARC) National Deputy General Secretary KBG Tilak was the chief guest and was presided over by central unit vice-president PVGK Murthy. Rohini explained the role taken up by SBHREA in serving the members for 39 years. She emphasised on the problems of merger, efforts taken up to neutralise and get benefits accrued to members. She pointed out that SBHREA takes help of AIBPRAC for industry level issues and State Bank Retirees’ Association for eAB issues.

Rohini also dealt in detail about provision of Pension Updation contained in Reg 35 (1) of BEPR, 1995 as also amended in March 2003. Pension scheme in Banks is patterned on the lines of the pension schemes of the Government and the Reserve Bank of India pensioners and that there is a robust pension fund of more than Rs 4.27 lakh crore including SBI as on March 2024.

KBG Tilak had given a detailed presentation on the demands taken up by AIBPRAC under the leadership of its president KV Acharya and general secretary Suprita Sarkar. Working president of SBHREA Uppu Sudhakar, AP unit Vice-President VVL Narasimha Rao also addressed the gathering. SBHREA members aged above 75 years were felicitated. Around 100 members residing at Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Nellore, Tirupati and Hyderabad attended.