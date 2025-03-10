  • Menu
Retired employees donate essentials to girls’ hostel

Reels voluntary organisation organiser Sakam Krishna Murthy said that the service activities undertaken by the State Government Retired Employees’ Association continue to inspire many.

Tirupati: Reels voluntary organisation organiser Sakam Krishna Murthy said that the service activities undertaken by the State Government Retired Employees’ Association continue to inspire many.

On Sunday, the association donated large cooking vessels, steel hot boxes, plates, glasses, towels, notebooks, pens, pencils, and groceries to a girls’ hostel run by Reels. The items were handed over to Krishna Murthy at the hostel on Jeevakona Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Association General Secretary T Venkatesham Setty stated that their group has been actively involved in charity work since 2018, funded by contributions from service-minded members. Several association members, including G Muni Krishna, Radha Krishna, T Jayalakshmi, D Bhagyalakshmi, among others participated in the donation drive.

The hostel currently accommodates 70 girls from various districts, studying from Class 1 to Intermediate, said Krishna Murthy. Hostel warden Hemavati, J Sailaja, tutors Jyothi and Monica were also present at the event.

