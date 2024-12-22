Revenue Minister will participate in Sadassulu

Kondapi/Podili: The state government is conducting ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ across the state to provide perma-nent solutions to land-related issues, informed Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy during his visits to Ayyaparajupalem village in Marripudi mandal and Podili town on Saturday.

The minister, who participated in the meetings at both locations, said that approximately 70 per cent of public grievances are related to land issues.

He said that the government has initiated this revenue sadassulu specifically to address and provide permanent solutions to these concerns.

He informed that the Revenue Minister, Principal Secretary, and CCLA would visit two constituencies in the district in the first week of January. He said that out of 9,400 acres declared as freehold in Podili mandal, irregularities were found in 706 acres.

He also addressed concerns regarding the Venugopala Swamy temple lands and promised a resolution for registration issues in Survey No 251.

He announced plans to resolve drinking water problems within the next three years, mentioning that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan had already held special discussions with district officials on this matter.

Joint collector R Gopalakrishna explained that the revenue meetings would continue until January 8, and accept applications from villagers providing receipts immediately. He emphasised that while land-related issues are the primary focus, other grievances would also be addressed, including caste certificates and family member certificates.

Minister DSBV Swamy, JC R Gopalakrishna, MLA K Narayana Reddy participating in Revenue Sadassul at Podili on Saturday