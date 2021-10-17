Revenue Spandana will put an end to land disputes: Balineni

Ongole: The long-pending disputes related to land will be resolved with the unique grievance programme 'Revenue Spandana' in Prakasam district, announced Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

The Minister along with Collector Pravin Kumar, Joint Collectors TS Chetan, KS Viswanathan and other officials inaugurated the posters related to the Revenue Spandana programme here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the district revenue department is conducting the special grievance programme for land disputes and correction of records in the webland, at all village and ward secretariats in the district on October 21 and 22.

He said that the programme is intended to deliver justice to the rightful owner of the land and appreciated the Collector for designing such a programme. He advised the public to submit their requests on the two days and they do not require any political influence to get their work done. He announced that the applications will be resolved in three months duration and will put an end to their land issues permanently.

Collector Pravin Kumar announced that the Revenue Department will work on a mission mode to address the land issues. He said that they were going to display the web land copies for the land ownership in the notice boards of all 1,058 village and ward secretariats in the district.

If any of the owners, find a discrepancy or require a pattadar passbook, they can submit an application to the VRO and surveyor at the secretariats on October 21 and 22 from 9 am to 5 pm as part of the Revenue Spandana, he informed.

He requested the participation of local body members and public representatives to encourage the public to utilise the service.

DRO S Sarala Vandanam, Ongole RDO Prabhakar Reddy, special sub-collector Gloria, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy and others also participated in the programme.