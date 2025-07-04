Review held to enhance administrative efficiency Kurnool GGH

Kurnool: A comprehensive review meeting was held at the Kurnool Government General Hospital on Thursday under the supervision of Hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu.

The session focused on the performance and responsibilities of the ministerial staff and hospital personnel.

Key topics included punctuality, section-wise performance assessments, adherence to the Face Recognizing System (FRS), and the delivery of timely administrative and patient-related services.

Dr Venkateswarlu conducted an in-depth evaluation of the ministerial staff’s functioning, analysing their roles across various sections.

He also scrutinised the duties of fourth-class employees and voiced displeasure regarding lapses in their responsibilities. Strict instructions were issued mandating the use of ID cards, compliance with dress code regulations, proper FRS-based attendance, and strict punctuality.

The Superintendent warned that any violations in these areas would result in departmental disciplinary action.

Further, the Medical Records and Transcription (MRT) section was directed to ensure the prompt issuance of reports, death certificates, and birth certificates to avoid inconvenience to patients. Emphasis was placed on attending to public grievances without delay and avoiding any negligence in service delivery.

All hospital staff were instructed to remain accessible during their designated duty hours and to maintain proper documentation of files and records.

The Superintendent also reviewed seat allotments within the ministerial staff and announced changes aimed at improving workflow. Deputy CS RMO Dr Padmaja, Hospital Administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Administrative Officer Srinivasulu, and other hospital personnel attended the meeting.