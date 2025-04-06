Rich tributes paid to Jagjivan Ram on his 118th birth anniv

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Joint Collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna, leaders of various Dalit organisations and district officials paid floral tributes to the statues of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the Nellore Bus Stand Centre and at the District Collector’s Office junction in Ongole, marking the national leader’s 118th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector described Babu Jagjivan Ram as a great leader who fought for social justice and empowerment. She emphasised that Jagjivan Ram’s role in national development was immeasurable.

She noted that his life, rising to great heights while courageously facing discrimination, inspires all. MLA Vijay Kumar highlighted Jagjivan Ram’s significant contributions to national development while serving as Minister for numerous departments. He particularly mentioned Jagjivan Ram’s crucial work in ensuring food security and encouraged today’s youth to draw inspiration from his life.

Mayor Gangada Sujata described Jagjivan Ram as a leader who fought against social inequalities. The event was attended by District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Lakshma Nayak, SC Corporation ED Arjun Naik, Ongole Municipal Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao, District Social Welfare Officer Anjala, leaders of various Dalit organisations and others.