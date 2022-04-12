Rich tributes paid to Jyothirao Phule on his birth anniversary

Tirupati: Meetings, rallies and speeches marked the 196th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyothirao Phule in Tirupati on Monday.

Government officials, political parties, social organisations and individuals paid rich tributes to Phule's statue after garlanding it at Balaji Colony Circle in the city.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy along with city Mayor Dr R Sirisha paid floral tributes to Phule at his statue and said it was our responsibility to spread the message of great people like Phule.

The Collector said Phule fought against caste discrimination right from the time when he was pursuing his school education. About 150 years back, he provided shelter and protection to widows ad child marriage victims.

Mayor Sirisha said Phule was the ideal leader for all sections in the society who focused on providing education to the poor and downtrodden to ensure their social uplift.

Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, corporators Ramaswamy, Venkateswarlu, Aadilakshmi and others were present. BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Phule's statue and raised slogans 'Phule Amar Rahe.'

BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said Phule who emphasised on imparting education to women for their social development encouraged his spouse Savithri Bhai Phule to take classes to the girls and thus she became first woman teacher in the country.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders Raja Reddy, Babji, Suman Babu, Munaswamy and Mukkusathyavanthudu paid rich tributes to Phule at his statue and said Phule was the torchbearer for the movement against caste discrimination in the society.

CITU leaders Kandarapu Murali, V Nagaraju, Mallarapu Ngarjuna, G Balasubramanyam, Vani Sri, R Lakshmi and G Venkatesam garlanded the statue of Phule.

BJP State working committee member Chandra Reddy, district cultural cell convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, leaders Masthan, Subramanyam Yadav, Akkinapalli Munikrishna Yadav, Subramanyam Reddy and Vijaykumar Reddy also paid floral tributes to Phule and vowed to follow his path to achieve social justice.

Congress leaders Manganti Gopal Reddy, Thamatam Narsimhulu, K Murali Krishna, Pothula Bhaskar, Partha Saradhi, Muni Shobha, Prem Sagar, Manjunath and Chenna Kesavulu also paid rich tributes to Phule.

Republican Party of India (RPI) state president P Anjaiah along with party leaders G Venkataramana, B Lakshmaiah, Ashok Samrat and Saakam Prabhakar, Massaiah paid floral tributes to Phule at his statue and demanded the Centre to declare Phule's birth anniversary as national holiday.