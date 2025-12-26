Rich tributes paid to Kakani Venkata Ratnam

Vijayawada: Ric tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh minister for agriculture Kakani Venkata Ratnam on the occasion of his 53rd death anniversary at Benz Circle here on Thursday. The homage was led by former home minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao and Dr Kakani Tarun, president of Kakani Aasaya Saadhana Samithi, who garlanded the statue of the late leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao, who was the chief guest, recalled the pivotal role played by Kakani Venkata Ratnam in the development of the Krishna District, particularly through the establishment of milk chilling centres and Zilla Parishad high schools.

Former MLA Yalamanchili Ravi, who was guest of honour, also addressed the gathering.

The programme witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including AV Suryanarayana Raju, Kolli Nageswara Rao, Gogineni Dhanasekhar, Akkineni Anand, Sudha, Vemuri Nageswara Rao, Mullapudi Satyanarayana, Doddapaneni Kalyan Krishna, and Mothukuri Venkateswara Rao, along with family members and followers from his native village, Akunuru.