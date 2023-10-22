Rich tributes paid to martyrs

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of the police department on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day which was observed here on Saturday.

A host of dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy and Tirupati Corporation Commissioner D Haritha paid homage at the police memorial in the parade ground in the city in memory of the police martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy recalled the sacrifices of police and said the tireless services of the police are responsible for the people living in peace and added that it is our duty to remember the sacrifices they made for us.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the police, leaving aside their families and their personal life rendering services for the sake of the people and sometimes even sacrificing their lives for maintaining law and order and fighting the anti-social elements.

Tirupati District SP P Parameswar Reddy said that nationwide 188 people died while on duty while one in Andhra Pradesh in the last one year. It is the police who are responsible for maintaining peace in the entire country and because of them the people are living happily and

added that everyone should remember and pay their respects to those who died in the line of duty.

Marking the occasion, 5 family members of the policemen who died while discharging duties were felicitated.

ASPs Venkatrao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, SEB Rajendra, Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, DSPs, CIs, SIs, RSIs and others were present. Police commemoration day was also observed in the RSASTF(Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force) office. DSPs Muralidhar and Chenchu Babu paid their homage to the police who sacrificed their lives. CI Srinivasulu, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy, Prema, RSIs Lingadhar, Viswanath and others were present.