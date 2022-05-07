Rich tributes paid to revolutionary freedom fighter

Visakhapatnam: Marking the death anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Union Minister for Culture Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy along with state Tourism Minister RK Roja paid rich tributes to the statue of revolutionary freedom fighter at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

After garlanding the statue, the Union Minister said various events were lined up all through the year as a tribute to the freedom fighter who led the Rampa Rebellion, starting July 4. With the coordination of the state government, the Union Minister said, the events will be organised on the occasion of Alluri's birth anniversary across the country, including in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhimavaram and Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, the state Tourism Minister RK Roja said although Alluri Sitarama Raju lived only for 27 years, he continues to inspire people with his bravery and would be remembered for 27 generations down the line. "Alluri will remain immortal. The state government has christened a district after Alluri's name as a mark of respect to the 'Manyam Veerudu'. In a bid to fulfil Alluri's dreams and take his vision forward, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing education to the tribal students, protecting the rights of the tribals and facilitating employment to the tribal youth," Roja mentioned.

Further, the state Tourism Minister said 22 acres of land was dedicated for the development of the museum for Alluri with the support of the Central government.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, BJP MLC PVN Madhav, district officials accompanied the Central and state ministers.