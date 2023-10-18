Rich tributes paid to Sri Krishnadevaraya

Rajamahendravaram: Sri Krishna Devaraya Seva Samiti paid rich tributes to the ruler of Hampi and Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya on his death anniversary at the Gokavaram bus stand on Tuesday.



Members of the Samiti garlanded the portrait of Sri Krishna Devaraya.

Speaking on the occasion, Yenumula Rangababu president of the Samiti praised Krishna Devaraya’s reign as the golden age.

He said that in those days, democracy was greatly enhanced and said there is a need to erect a statue of Sri Krishnadevaraya in the city.

Adabala Maridaya said that leaders of today’s generation must know about the rule of Sri Krishna Devaraya. If today’s rulers take him as an example, people will get good governance, he said.

Samiti members B Venkataramana, P Rajesh, A Lovaraju, G Krishna, Ch Babji, Shyam, D Chakrapani and others were present.