Rich tributes paid to TDP founder NTR in Kakinada

Kakinada: Former Deputy Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, former minister Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, former MLA Vanamadi Kondababu paid rich tributes to TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao's statue to mark his 24th death anniversary at TDP office in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinarajappa and Ramachandra Rao recalled his services to the state and poor and middle-class sections.

Former MLA Vanamdi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) said that he would continue his efforts to get the highest civilian award for TDP founder who had rendered a lot of services to poor and downtrodden.

Mayor Sunkara Pavani, M Surya Narayana and B Krishna Mohan were present.