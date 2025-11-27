Rights are foundation of democracy: Dr Venu Gopal

Veldurthi: The Constitution Day was observed in a dignified manner at Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul Girls School, Veldurthi, under the supervision of the District Youth Welfare Department – SETKUR on Wednesday.

Participating as chief guest, SETKUR CEO Dr Venu Gopal addressed the students and highlighted that fundamental rights form the foundation of a strong and vibrant democracy.

He said the Indian Constitution was designed to ensure unity, equality, and justice among citizens irrespective of religion, caste, or community.

The Preamble reflects the commitment to secure justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all, he stated.

Dr Venu Gopal further remarked that the equal opportunities available today across various sectors in India stand as a testimony to the greatness of the Constitution.

He urged students to understand their rights and responsibilities to contribute effectively to nation-building.

He stressed that every citizen must uphold constitutional values to strengthen the democratic structure of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahsildar Chandrasekhar Varma explained the significance of November 26, noting that the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950, when India was declared a sovereign, secular, democratic republic.

He recalled that the Government of India officially designated November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015, commemorating the 125th birth anniversary year of Dr BR Ambedkar.

College Principal Lakshmi Prasuna informed that various competitions—elocution, essay writing, painting, and quiz—were conducted to raise awareness about constitutional values among students, and prizes were distributed to the winners.

SETKUR Superintendent Shyam Babu, faculty members Varalakshmi and Aruna, and teaching staff participated in the programme.