RIL conducts menstrual hygiene awareness programme

Kakinada: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) organised an awareness session on menstrual hygiene for adolescent girls from Zilla Parishad High Schools at Gadimoga and Bhairavapalem on Saturday in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The event, named ‘Swechha,’ took place at Dantu Kalakshetram and was graced by Dr D Lavanya Kumari, Superintendent of the Government General Hospital, Kakinada, as the chief guest.

Dr Lavanya stressed the importance of maintaining menstrual hygiene and encouraged the girls to adopt healthy habits. She highlighted that adolescence is a critical period for self-care to ensure overall health.

District Educational Officer P Ramesh praised RIL for its initiative, noting that such programmes boost both health and self-confidence among the students.

During the event, RIL representatives distributed kits containing nutritious food to all 200 participating students. Additionally, the Padala Charitable Trust provided a Power Point presentation on menstrual hygiene. The programme was overseen by RIL officials K Swathi Devi, Pothapragada Subrahmanyam, P Venkata Rao and Bishnu Das, with teachers from Gadimoga and Bhairavapalem schools accompanying the students.