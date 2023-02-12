RINL wing receives best enterprise award

Visakhapatnam: The Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) of RINL received best enterprise award (third place), a tribute to excellence in public enterprise management under the Navratna category.

The award was given to the RINL in recognition of its commendable work done by the organisation for the development of women in the organisation. It was awarded by director general, Scope Atul Sobti in the presence of DG and Commandant General, Home Guard MK Singh at the 33rd national meet of the Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) held at Royal Bengal Room at Kolkata.

WIPS at RINL has been taking up several activities/measures towards the benefit of the working women at RINL ever since its inception in 1997.

In addition, Varanasi Suguna Soumya working as senior manager in R&D department, RINL was conferred with 'best women employee award' in executive category and KNLV Krishnaveni working as Admin. Assistant /Rajbhasha received the best women employee award in the non-executive category at the national level for their noteworthy contribution to the organisation and the society.

The Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) was created under the aegis of Scope in 1990. It has emerged as a single unified group of professional women in the organised sector with 91 central PSUs and nationalised banks as corporate life members of WIPS and about 15,000 women employees of PSUs across the country as individual members. CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt congratulated the entire women employees for the achievement.