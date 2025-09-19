Live
- iPhone 17 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Bank Discounts and Offers Announced
- AP Cabinet Meeting Today: Key Proposals on the Agenda
- Accelerate asset monetisation in rly, roads: Sebi chief
- India not yet ready for single-rate GST: FM
- Smartphone exports zoom ahead by 55%
- India, US trade talks progressing on right path: Goyal
- GST 2.0: Maruti cuts car prices up to Rs 1.29L
- EO inspects MTVAC
- A Feast For The Eyes… Hyderabad basks in green glory as grand nursery mela kicks off
- Vande Bharat Express gets additional halt at Sirpur Kaghaznagar
RINL wins awards at national competition
Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIsp at Nigam Limited (RINL) has been honoured with the Energy Efficient Unit Award at the 26th national competition for...
Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIsp at Nigam Limited (RINL) has been honoured with the Energy Efficient Unit Award at the 26th national competition for excellence in energy management, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre.
RINL’s significant improvements in energy parameters, particularly in reducing heat consumption at coke ovens and blast furnace stoves, effective implementation of the energy management system, decarbonisation plan, and harnessing of waste energy led to winning the nation award. In addition, RINL also received the innovative award for its successful hammer modification in the coal crusher.
Chairman of CII Energy Council Purushottaman presented the award to K. Sudhakar, GM (Energy & Environment), in charge along with Praveena, senior manager on behalf of RINL.