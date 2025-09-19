RINL wins awards at national competition

Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIsp at Nigam Limited (RINL) has been honoured with the Energy Efficient Unit Award at the 26th national competition for excellence in energy management, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre.

RINL’s significant improvements in energy parameters, particularly in reducing heat consumption at coke ovens and blast furnace stoves, effective implementation of the energy management system, decarbonisation plan, and harnessing of waste energy led to winning the nation award. In addition, RINL also received the innovative award for its successful hammer modification in the coal crusher.

Chairman of CII Energy Council Purushottaman presented the award to K. Sudhakar, GM (Energy & Environment), in charge along with Praveena, senior manager on behalf of RINL.