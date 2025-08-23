Rising communal forces threat to nation: Ramakrishna

Ongole: The third Ongole Book Festival continued its eighth day on Friday with enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and authors. Book stalls witnessed heavy crowds as readers eagerly purchased story books, coloring books, activity books, and novels.

The day began with a patriotic song competition at 3 pm, featuring approximately 80 school students. At 5 pm, Jana Vijnana Vedika organised captivating science experiments for students, demonstrating various scientific principles through locally available materials. At 6 pm, Visalandhra Publishing House launched two significant books, ‘Vaadu... Nenu’ by ViViNa Murthy and ‘Hindutva Sinhasanampayi Abaddala Chakravarti’ by Dr Devaraju Maharaju. Visalandhra Publishing House editor Gaddam Koteswarao chaired the event.

CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna, speaking as the chief guest, criticised ongoing untouchability in society and questioned the Modi government’s economic policies. He highlighted that while previous Prime Ministers accumulated Rs 60 lakh crore in debt, Modi’s 11-year tenure has seen debts rise to Rs 140 lakh crore. He warned against rising communal forces threatening the nation. CPI State Assistant Secretary JVV Satyanarayana Murthy described ‘Vaadu... Nenu’ is a novel addressing Dalit community issues while incorporating leftist historical perspectives.

Best Teacher Award recipient R Siva Nageswarao conducted science experiments, demonstrating Newton’s third law through bendable straws and rocket launches using plastic bottles. Students enthusiastically participated in glass-walking experiments and nail-bed demonstrations, learning that supernatural powers don’t exist and everything has scientific explanations.

Saturday’s schedule includes mime and mono-action competitions at 3 pm, two more book releases at 6 pm, and a discussion on ‘Prakasam District’s Culture, Literature, and Art Forms’ at 7 pm, featuring prominent cinema personalities from the district.