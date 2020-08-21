River Godavari rising again

Rajamahendravaram/Vijayawada: With heavy rains in the catchment areas of river Godavari during the past 48 hours, water level at Bhadrachalam is rising again on Thursday.

The island villages have been under sheet of water for the past one week and the people alleged that the authorities failed to make proper arrangements for the supply of drinking water and other essentials. Even rescue operations were not taken up properly, they claim.

Due to lack of power supply for five days, they are not able to communicate with others. Meanwhile, the second warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage continues to be in force as the water level continues to rise.

In West Godavari district, minister Sriranganadha Raju was flooded with complaints by villagers who said the authorities had failed to come to their rescue and no help whatsoever had come forth from them.

The minister assured that the administration will take up all necessary measures. Two other ministers Perni Nani and Alla Nani visited the Agency villages in the district and assessed the situation.

On the other hand, river Krishna is likely to get floods in next three days, officials say. Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala are getting heavy inflows. Once the projects reach full reservoir level, water will be released downstream into the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

The district administrations are gearing up to face the situation. It is expected that about 3.50 lakh cusecs of water may be released from Sagar and subsequently the same will be released from Pulichintala.