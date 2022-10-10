RK Roja counters Pawan Kalyan over his tweets on govt, asks what he has done in the past

Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja asked whether Pawan Kalyan known about the migration of the people of North Andhra during the TDP regime and questioned Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan what he do when people were migrating from north Coastal Andhra. After visiting Tirumala, Roja countered Pawan Kalyan for his tweets against the government.



She said that the TDP leaders are acting in a way to provoke regional hatreds against the three capitals and alleged that that the farmers' Mahapadayatra is being organised in north Andhra Pradesh with the support of TDP.



The Minister questioned whether the development of 26 districts should be ignored for the development of 29 villages and questioned why Amaravati was not develop during TDP rule. RK Roja said that the padayatras are being organised to provoke the people of Visakhapatnam.



"TDP leaders are provoking the people with their insensitive behaviour during the farmers' Maha Padayatra," she said adding that the formation of three capitals is certain and justice will be done to all regions with the decentralisation of governance.