RK Roja slams Nara Lokesh over allegations on industrial development

Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja who visited Tirumala on Thursday for break darshans to her followers has taken a dig at the opposition parties in general and Nara Lokesh in particular for spewing venom on the government over industrial development in the state. She said CM Jagan is fulfilling all his election promises and opined that all the surveys predict that Jagan will become the Chief Minister again.



RK Roja took a jibe at Nara Lokesh for making unnecessary criticism on the government over the industries being set up in the state. "While Ambani and Adani are looking at Andhra Pradesh, the TDP is still slinging mud on the government instead of trying to gain the people's heart," Roja felt. She questioned whether Chandrababu has implemented any scheme like YSR and YS Jagan.

Meanwhile, the rush of devotees continues in Tirumala. Devotees in 19 compartments were waiting for Swami's darshan on Thursday. It takes 8 hours to complete Sarvadarshans. 83,880 devotees visited Tirumala for darshans on Wednesday and 38,710 devotees tonsured their heads.