RNR 15048 rice beneficial to diabetics

Nellore: With the abnormal prevalence of diabetes increased in both urban and rural areas by 60 and 45 per cent respectively, and also a steep increase in obese people in the recent period, people are preferring to consume RNR 15048 variety of rice, popularly known as Telangana Sona, because this rice variety has very low sugar content compared to other paddy varieties.

Telangana Sona (RNR 15048) was developed by Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University in 2014. This was a cross breed variety, developed with two paddy varieties - MTU-1010 and JGL 3855, so that farmers can secure rich yielding with low investment and also less water management system.

Though RNR 15048 has been in existence for the last one and a half decade, it was made available two years ago in Nellore district.

This year farmers planned to cultivate this variety in 60 per cent of the total crop area of eight lakh acres in the current Rabi season.

K Ravi, a farmer from Potlapudi village of Thotapalle Gudur mandal, told The Hans India that Telangana Sona, compared to other paddy varieties, provides 50 per cent extra yielding with low investment and less water. He detailed that RNR 15048 is short duration crop and grows 100 cm height will reach harvest stage just within 100 to 120 days in Rabi, while other varieties take 150 days.

He said that farmers are fond of cultivating this crop, which will overcome pesticide related problems, crop diseases, mosquito bite and other such problems.

A Konjeti Gopal, wholesale and retail rice trader from Usmansaheb Pet of Nellore city, who is in the business for the last 35 years, said that there is huge demand for RNR 15048 rice, which looks very thin and easy to digest with very low sugar content.

Gopal opined that Telangana Sona will dominate other rice varieties in the market as farmers are giving top priority to cultivate this paddy in large numbers.