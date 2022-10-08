Road connectivity between Vijayawada, Amaravati disrupted

Narasaraopet: Road connectivity between Amaravati and Vijayawada city was cut off due to overflow of Peddamaduru stream floodwater on the bridge at Peddamaduru in Amaravati mandal on Friday. Vehicle riders and pedestrians faced severe inconvenience due to overflow of rainwater on the road. Traffic was diverted via Yendrai and Chavapadu villages and vehicles will be allowed to pass on the road after floodwater recedes.

Floodwater in Achampet started receding. Due to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday, rainwater was overflowing and inundated agriculture fields in Krosuru, Achampet, Pedakurapadu and Amaravati mandals. Cotton and chilli fields in Krosuru and Achampet mandals were submerged. Rainwater started receding on the roads and in the agriculture and horticulture fields. Agriculture and horticulture departments officials said there is no crop damage due to heavy rain.