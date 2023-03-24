Road survey to be conducted for remote villages

The district administration has decided to conduct joint survey to find out road facility to remote villages in the district. District collector Nishant Kumar instructed forest and Tribal welfare engineering officials to undertake joint survey. As part of the survey, the departments will take preliminary information to lay roads which involves the length of the road, what extent forest land is required, cost of laying road etc.,





The district level committee on ROFR has cleared seven roads as per its importance. The road from Kothaguda - Jadda, Jadda - Mantrajola, Gorada junction - Bayyada, Muluguda R&B road - Gorada junction, Panula Geesada - Kothaguda of Gummalakshmi puram mandal., G sivada - Madduguda of Kurupam mandal and Konda kuneru - Pedda Sekha of Komarada Mandal. There are about 119 habitations which are still unconnected to roads in the district. The tribal welfare engineering officials have already brought into the notice of higher officials to lay roads for 119 habitations.





The collector said that they believe that road connectivity is very much helpful to the public to enhance their life standards as their agri, forest products can transport weekly markets. Even the ambulances and medical services also would be made available if the villages have road facility. Children, who are struggling and stepping back from going to mandal centres for education due to bad roads, can continue their higher education.