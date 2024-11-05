Roads in all tribal villages soon: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Alluri Sitarama Raju District In-charge Minister and State Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women, and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani explained plans to lay roads for every tribal village in the agency area to prevent the need for doli systems.

During her visit to the Paderu mandal on Monday, she inaugurated the free gas distribution programme in Bangarumetta village.

Addressing the gathering, she stated that the government has allocated Rs 46 crore for the development of the Sileru Road, and she plans to return soon to commence work on it. She noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised that roads will be constructed for 1,300 villages over the next two years with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

Collector AS Dinesh Kumar remarked that the Deepam Scheme is a boon for the poor, noting that out of 3 lakh ration card holders, 2.39 lakh have gas connections.

The registration for free gas connections under Deepam Scheme 2.0 began on October 29, with plans to double the number of Aadhar centres to facilitate the process.

In another meeting, Minister Sandhya Rani directed officials to prioritise the provision of essential services, including drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare, and road infrastructure in villages.

During a district review meeting held at the Collectorate, she directed the officials and public representatives to cooperate for district development and tackle local issues, especially regarding water resources.

The minister announced the allocation of 35 new ambulances and 100 feeder ambulances to improve emergency medical services. Additionally, she highlighted initiatives to support sickle cell anaemia patients, including issuing identification cards and increasing their financial assistance.

The minister also participated in the Kishora Vikasam programme in Paderu.