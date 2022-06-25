ROB/RUB works to begin soon in Ongole

Ongole : (Prakasam District) Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy advised the officials of railways, road and buildings departments and Ongole Municipal Corporation to cooperate and coordinate with each another to construct the roads-over-bridges and roads-under-bridges to end traffic issues being faced by the public in the parliamentary constituency.

He conducted a meeting with the officials concerned at his camp office here on Friday and reviewed the status of the proposed RUBs and ROBs.

Speaking after the review meeting, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that the traffic at Agraharam Gate in Ongole is increased over the last few years and more accidents are occurring. Following the request of public and corporators for the construction of a RUB or ROB to help them save time, the MP said that he requested the Union Minister of Railways for the construction of ROB or RUB at Agraharam, Surareddypalem and Tangutur.

The MP informed that the joint inspection of the officials was already done at Agraharam Gate and they are waiting for the DPR from the municipal corporation to move ahead. He said the railways are ready with funds to take up the construction as per the decided model, and the Union government has agreed to allow the State to utilise the funds under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund as per the provisions for the construction of ROBs, RUBs and bridges on state roads. He thanked Transport Department Principal Commissioner Krishna Babu for taking the initiative to convince the Central government.

The MP ordered the municipal officials and local corporators to prepare the documents and study reports for the ROB or RUB at Agraharam Gate immediately and advised the railway and R&B staff to see the works started in a month. He said that the study for the ROB/ RUB at Karavadi and Giddalur will be done by the time of the next meeting and assured that the government is keen to address the traffic woes of the public.