Roja lambasts yellow media for spreading fake news

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja on Saturday came down heavily on yellow media. She slammed the yellow media over false propaganda being spread that she went to Mahadwaram along with gunmen. Roja informed that she alone went through Mahadwaram without gunmen. Roja questioned that where was the yellow media when Chandrababu Naidu ordered the demolition of temples.

Roja recalled that Chandrababu had performed pujas wearing shoes and chappals on many occasions. The Minister stated that yellow media had turned blind when all these things happened. Roja added that people will teach a lesson to the yellow media and the persons behind it if they do not stop spreading the fake news to mislead the public.