Roja's dreams of Cabinet berth come true, at last

Tirupati: It's a dream come true for the MLA RK Roja to become a Minister in the state cabinet. Roja had expected a cabinet berth in the first cabinet of Jagan but due to social equations she could not be accommodated.She had to settle with the post of APIIC chairperson.

The outgoing Ministers from Chittoor district in Chief Minister Jagan's first Cabinet Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and K Narayana Swamy are set to start their second innings. While the continuation of Peddireddi's term in the new Cabinet as well was on expected lines given his seniority, the name of K Narayana Swamy has surprised many as it has been widely speculated that he will be dropped. Roja was elected from Nagari constituency in the 2014 and 2019 elections. She was the aspirant for Minister's post in Jagan Mohan Reddy's first Cabinet Considered as a fire brand MLA, Roja was always on her front foot in attacking TDP. She actively tours her constituency and mingles with the people. Of course, the dissidence from her own party leaders has become a headache for her. As a Minister how she will lead from the front has to be seen.

Senior politician Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had first joined YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet and after Jagan Mohan Reddy floated YSRCP, he joined that party and has become a trusted leader. He was the Panchayat Raj, Rural development and Mining Minister in the outgoing State Cabinet.

The six-time MLA has won three times from Piler and another three times from Punganur constituency after the delimitation of constituencies.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise in the outgoing Cabinet Narayana Swamy has been representing GD Nellore reserved constituency. He won two times from the same constituency and one time from Satyavedu earlier. He got the chance to become a Minister for the second time. Though it was said that the erstwhile districts were taken into consideration for choosing the MLAs, significantly all these three are representing the same district after reorganisation. No MLA from Tirupati district could find a Cabinet berth though the names of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Koneti Adimulam and K Sanjeevaiah's names were doing rounds.