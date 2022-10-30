Role of pathologists crucial in preparing accurate reports

Tirupati: SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma lauded the services of the pathology department in diagnosing diseases. The role of pathologists is crucial in preparing accurate lab reports and reducing the mortality rate of patients through a quality management system. She addressed the 4th annual Balaji gold medal chair oration held by SVIMS pathology department on Sunday.

She said the medical reports given by pathologists pave the way for providing appropriate better treatment to patients. Pathology Professor at Tata Memorial hospital, Mumbai Dr Tanuja Sheth participated as chief guest and delivered the oration on 'T-Cell Lymphomas from Enigma to Dawn' and explained the advancements in the field of pathology through powerpoint presentation.

SVIMS medical superintendent Dr Ram, Registrar Dr KV Sreedhar Babu, Sri Padmavathi medical college for women Principal Dr Sharan B Singh, Dr Rukmangada, Dr Aruna Prayaga, Dr Bharath Rekhi, Dr Radhika and others participated. Dr Vengamma felicitated Dr Tanuja Sheth with gold medal and citation.