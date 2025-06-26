Role of pvt sector in strengthening aqua sector stressed

Vijayawada: The private sector has a vital role in strengthening the aquaculture ecosystem, said B Rajsekhar, special chief secretary, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries. He was speaking at a national conference on ‘Fostering Sustainable Growth & Competitiveness in Fisheries and Aquaculture’ held here on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and its Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence (FACE).

Rajsekhar emphasised the need for collaboration among the government, private sector, cooperatives, startups, and development organisations to drive innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth in aquaculture. He noted the sector’s critical role in the state’s economy, especially in coastal Andhra Pradesh, and assured full support from the state government.

Rama Shankar Naik, commissioner of fisheries, pointed to Andhra Pradesh’s focus on innovative infrastructure to transform the fisheries sector. He urged greater private investment in cold chains, logistics, and processing to tap the sector’s full potential, citing the state’s favorable policy environment.

S Narendra Kumar, vice-chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, outlined the conference’s goal to bring together stakeholders from across the fisheries value chain to strategise for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

Dr S Kannappan, senior executive director, National Fisheries Development Board, called the sector a key driver in India’s ‘blue economy’ and stressed aligning efforts with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

P Ravichandran, chairman, CII Task Force on Fisheries & Aquaculture, stressed the sector’s importance in ensuring food security, generating employment, and boosting foreign exchange earnings.

The conference featured three panel discussions: the first on driving growth and efficiency, focusing on PMMSY and policy support; the second on balancing conservation with industrial development; and the third on emerging trends and innovations across marine, brackish, and inland fisheries.