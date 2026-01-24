Roti maker unit launched under PMFME scheme

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Friday inaugurated a Roti Maker Unit set up under the PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) scheme at Bommalasatram area in Nandyal town.

The unit was established by Alla Ramireddy under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, and the Collector participated in the inaugural programme, interacting with the organisers and officials present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the District Collector said the food processing sector is witnessing steady progress in Nandyal district, creating significant scope for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

She explained that the primary objective of the PMFME scheme is to “create one small entrepreneur from every household.”

She stated that under the scheme, beneficiaries are provided 35% subsidy on the unit cost, along with bank loan support up to 90%, while the beneficiary is required to contribute only 10% as their own share.

The Collector highlighted that the scheme is designed not only to encourage new ventures but also to strengthen local micro-enterprises through structured financial and technical assistance.

The Collector further noted that beneficiaries can establish a wide range of food processing units under PMFME, including roti making units, ice cream manufacturing, pickle processing, bakeries, noodles production, and pani puri units, among others.

She added that the scheme offers comprehensive support beyond manufacturing, extending to branding, marketing, and infrastructure development, enabling entrepreneurs to scale their businesses effectively. During the current financial year, 188 units have been sanctioned in Nandyal district, of which 70 units have already been grounded, and an additional 50 beneficiaries have been identified for upcoming approvals.

She encouraged eligible individuals, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to utilise the scheme and move forward towards sustainable self-employment. The programme was attended by Food Processing Executive Director Nagaraju, Lead District Manager Ravindra Kumar, and other officials.