Royal Thai Consul General explores business opportunities in Sri City

Tirupati: Racha Aribarg, Consul General of Royal Thai Consulate General, Chennai, reached Sri City for a two-day visit that commenced on Monday. He was accompanied by his wife Naraphan and Consul Pinpong Chauvachata. Sri City President(Operations) Satish Kamat explained to the delegation about the business city and its location advantages.

Highlighting the presence of Thai firm Rockworth in Sri City, Bodgan George, Assistant Vice President (Business Development) provided an overview of the integrated business city’s key features. He also elaborated on the state’s industrial policy and its robust manufacturing ecosystem.

Highlighting the significance of the visit in enhancing India–Thailand business ties, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed hope that it would inspire more Thai companies to consider India as an investment destination. He mentioned that Sri City is well-positioned to play a meaningful role in deepening the economic partnership between the two nations. Appreciating Sri City’s rapid growth and world-class infrastructure, Aribarg viewed it as an emerging hub for global investments. He felt that its integrated setup, pro-investor environment, and robust policy backing would attract more Thai manufacturers. “There are lots of potentials for Thai business in Sri City. I will recommend this to the Thai business community and also hospitality service providers,” the Consul General remarked. The Consul General toured various business zones, gaining insights into Sri City’s planning framework, investment incentives, and operational advantages. They also visited the manufacturing units of Rockworth and Mondelez, and engaged with company leadership.