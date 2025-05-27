Live
- SBI building scalable model for sustainable growth
- Train service from Bengaluru to Tumakuru considered better than Metro
- Mohanlal’s Thudarum to Stream on This OTT Platform from May 30
- India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market
- Op Sindoor Outreach: Supriya Sule-led delegation concludes Qatar visit, heads to South Africa
- Nehru Ji's ideals will always guide us: Rahul Gandhi on death anniversary of first Indian PM
- MB Patil to BJP: Where were you when KSDL was rocked by scams?
- Namma Metro Yellow Line Faces Fresh Delay; Launch Likely by Late July or August
- Poor response to ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme
- Four dead while extracting gold, silver particles in septic tank in Jaipur
Royal Thai Consul General explores business opportunities in Sri City
Consul General and the entourage being briefed on the location advantages of Sri City by President (operations) Satish Kamat on Monday
Tirupati: Racha Aribarg, Consul General of Royal Thai Consulate General, Chennai, reached Sri City for a two-day visit that commenced on Monday. He was accompanied by his wife Naraphan and Consul Pinpong Chauvachata. Sri City President(Operations) Satish Kamat explained to the delegation about the business city and its location advantages.
Highlighting the presence of Thai firm Rockworth in Sri City, Bodgan George, Assistant Vice President (Business Development) provided an overview of the integrated business city’s key features. He also elaborated on the state’s industrial policy and its robust manufacturing ecosystem.
Highlighting the significance of the visit in enhancing India–Thailand business ties, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed hope that it would inspire more Thai companies to consider India as an investment destination. He mentioned that Sri City is well-positioned to play a meaningful role in deepening the economic partnership between the two nations. Appreciating Sri City’s rapid growth and world-class infrastructure, Aribarg viewed it as an emerging hub for global investments. He felt that its integrated setup, pro-investor environment, and robust policy backing would attract more Thai manufacturers. “There are lots of potentials for Thai business in Sri City. I will recommend this to the Thai business community and also hospitality service providers,” the Consul General remarked. The Consul General toured various business zones, gaining insights into Sri City’s planning framework, investment incentives, and operational advantages. They also visited the manufacturing units of Rockworth and Mondelez, and engaged with company leadership.