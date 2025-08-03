Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole

Ongole: Royaloak Furniture, India’s leading furniture brand, has inaugurated its new 13000 square feet store at Old Bypass Road in Ongole, marking its 19th outlet in Andhra Pradesh. The grand opening ceremony was graced by Royaloak Incorporation Pvt Ltd Chairman Vijai Subramaniam and Managing Director Mathan Subramaniam.

The expansive store offers comprehensive furniture solutions for living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, offices, and outdoor spaces at affordable prices.

A highlight is the exclusive ‘Country Collection’ featuring premium furniture from America, Italy, Malaysia, and India.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman Vijai Subramaniam said, ‘We are proud to inaugurate another impressive store in Andhra Pradesh with our franchise partner Mr. Nani. This emphasizes Royaloak’s dedication to providing top-quality furniture at affordable prices.’

Company officials, including the franchise head Kiran Chhabaria, VM&NSO Head Thammaiah Kotera, AP&TS Head KP Vinod, and franchise owners Nani and Monika, also participated in the launch.