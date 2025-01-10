RRR Torture Case: Police arrest Tulasi Babu

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP AR Damodar and his team arrested Kamepalli Tulasi Babu of Gudi-vada for instigation of ‘torture’ in connection with ‘RRR torture case’ late on Wednesday night and produced before the court in Guntur on Thursday evening.

Though he claimed to be an ardent supporter of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the YSRCP’s pres-ident, he criticised his leader’s policies as the chief minister.

Based on complaints against Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for commenting against the chief minister, the then CID additional SP K Vijay Paul’s team arrested him in Hyderabad and brought him to Guntur.

The former MP complained to the court that the police had tortured him in custody, and the reports from the Military Hospital in Secunderabad revealed that he was suffering from in-juries.

After the change of the government in the state, Raghu Rama made a complaint to the Na-garampalem police, against the allegedly involved police officers and politicians in the ‘cus-todial torture incident.’

Guntur police and CID handled the investigation of the case and then handed it over to Prakasam district SP AR Damodar. The Prakasam SP and his team interrogated the then CID additional SP K Vijay Paul several times and received police custody for one day on Wednes-day.

Meanwhile, Raghu Rama in his complaint said that the CID police brought in a private per-son, allegedly Kamepalli Tulasi Babu of Gudivada said to be a close aide of an officer in sus-pension now, and made him sit on the former MP’s chest.

So, SP Damodar issued a notice to Tulasi Babu asking him to appear before the investigation team for questioning. After avoiding the police once, Tulasi Babu came to Ongole with a heavy convoy on Wednesday and his followers made a ruckus in front of the district police office.

SP Damodar and his team conducted the examination of Vijay Paul and Tulasi Babu together and separately and asked several questions about the whereabouts and series of incidents on the day of RRR’s arrest until night.

Around 10:00 pm, they shifted Vijay Paul to Taluk Police Station and continued the interroga-tion of Tulasi Babu. Later around 12:20 am on Thursday, the police announced the arrest of Tulasi Babu. Sources in the police department said that Vijay Paul and Tulasi Babu didn’t co-operate with the police and tried to evade the questions.

The police shifted Vijay Paul to the district jail in Guntur at noon. Medical tests were con-ducted on Tulasi Babu, and transported in the evening to Guntur and produced before the court, which ordered for remand.