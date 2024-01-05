Rs 100 cr spent on Koduru: Kakani

TP Guduru (Nellore dist): Asserting his government’s commitment for developing rural areas, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the government has spent Rs 100 crore for developmental activities and welfare programmes in Koduru panchayat for the last five years.

He inaugurated Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK), YSR Village Health Clinic and cement roads and laid foundation for the construction of overhead tank at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in Kodur village of Thotapalli Gudur mandal on Thursday.

Later addressing the gathering, Minister Kakani said that till date Rs 40 crore worth developmental activities and Rs 60.78 crore cash was credited in to the accounts of the beneficiaries of welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Cheyutha, Vahana Mitra, Social Security Pensions, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, EBC Nestham, Rythu Bharosa, Matsyakara Bharosa etc, in the village.

He stressed that AP is the only State in the entire country that has been implementing welfare programmes in a big way and appealed the people to extend their cooperation and bless Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue these programmes in future.

MPP Uppala Swarnalatha, ZPTC Seshamma, MPDO Pratyusha, Tahsildar Lavanya and others were present.