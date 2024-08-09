Rs 11 cr sanctioned for roads in Nidadavole

Rajamahendravaram: The state government has allocated Rs 11 crore for the development of roads in the Nidadavole constituency, informed Minister of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

On Thursday, the minister laid the foundation stones of various internal roads in Samishragudem, Gopavaram, Purushottapalli, D Muppavaram, and Pandalaparru villages of Nidadavole mandal and started the construction work.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said within two months of coming to power, the state government had taken measures for the development of internal roads with the funds of NREGS.

He said that steps have been taken to solve the unresolved problems in the three mandals of the Nidadavole constituency.

Panchayat Raj SE MD Allimulla, DEE K Ramamohan, AE, Ch SRK Shastri, MPDO JA Jhansi, and others participated in the programme.