Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 09 August, 2024
- Is Kakani the new YSRCP chief of Nellore district?
- Sachivalayam staff told to be accountable to people
- Madiga Teachers want govt to implement SC classification
- Laws yet to bring change in the lives of tribals
- ‘India’s vast natural resources crucial for ‘Atmanirbharta’, Viksit Bharat’
- TDP, YSRCP in a tug of war over MLC seat
- FAPCCI elects Satyanarayana as VP
- Petty allegations, teacher transfer issues mar Edn dept
- Stars and smugglers! Pawan’s dig at Allu Arjun's Pushpa?
Just In
Rs 11 cr sanctioned for roads in Nidadavole
Rajamahendravaram: The state government has allocated Rs 11 crore for the development of roads in the Nidadavole constituency, informed Minister of...
Rajamahendravaram: The state government has allocated Rs 11 crore for the development of roads in the Nidadavole constituency, informed Minister of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.
On Thursday, the minister laid the foundation stones of various internal roads in Samishragudem, Gopavaram, Purushottapalli, D Muppavaram, and Pandalaparru villages of Nidadavole mandal and started the construction work.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said within two months of coming to power, the state government had taken measures for the development of internal roads with the funds of NREGS.
He said that steps have been taken to solve the unresolved problems in the three mandals of the Nidadavole constituency.
Panchayat Raj SE MD Allimulla, DEE K Ramamohan, AE, Ch SRK Shastri, MPDO JA Jhansi, and others participated in the programme.